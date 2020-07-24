Campbell Wealth Management Buys New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,229,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,361,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,880,000 after purchasing an additional 790,506 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total value of $620,606.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,458,644.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,036 shares of company stock valued at $83,872,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.07. 40,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $306.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.61 and its 200 day moving average is $255.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

