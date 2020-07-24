Campbell Wealth Management Buys New Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in ANSYS by 1,095.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.18.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.76. 14,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $186.81 and a one year high of $310.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

