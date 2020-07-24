Campbell Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,089 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,192,433,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.49. 71,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,230. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.25.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

