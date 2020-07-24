Campbell Wealth Management Buys Shares of 438 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 24.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 12.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,149,000 after acquiring an additional 54,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,968,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $203.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.