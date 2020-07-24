Campbell Wealth Management Has $34.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 6.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 44.5% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $374,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 788,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,289,000 after buying an additional 76,956 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.2% during the second quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.82. 4,138,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,599,160. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $269.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

