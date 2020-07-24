Campbell Wealth Management Has $53.35 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 9.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $53,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 36,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 187.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,604. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.