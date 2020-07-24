Campbell Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,139,000 after purchasing an additional 385,915 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,960,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,615,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,325,000 after purchasing an additional 179,620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $186.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,313. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.15. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

