Campbell Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.77. 2,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.76 and a 200 day moving average of $186.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $207.22.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

