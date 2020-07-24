Campbell Wealth Management Invests $108,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 354.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. 1,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,696. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.