Campbell Wealth Management Invests $149,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,641 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,539,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,809,000 after purchasing an additional 127,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,909,000 after purchasing an additional 780,831 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,469. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

