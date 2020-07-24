Campbell Wealth Management Invests $153,000 in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.11. 57,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

