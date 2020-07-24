Campbell Wealth Management Invests $84,000 in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 72,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $445.19. 8,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.49 and its 200-day moving average is $392.33. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $463.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.74.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total value of $4,458,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

