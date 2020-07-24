Campbell Wealth Management Makes New $141,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.77. 39,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.87. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $314.73. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.