Campbell Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,448 shares of company stock worth $10,724,030. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Argus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

ABT stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.68. The company had a trading volume of 139,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.88. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.