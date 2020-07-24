Campbell Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 51.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $127,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,321.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $419,081.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,523. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,420. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.26. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $83.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

