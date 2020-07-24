Campbell Wealth Management Makes New Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,327,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,675,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,142,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 896,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117,164 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,411. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.59. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

