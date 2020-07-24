Campbell Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,401 Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 347,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSEX traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $66.96. 1,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,747. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Georgia M. Simpson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $31,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,497.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,050 shares of company stock worth $403,828. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middlesex Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

