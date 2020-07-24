Campbell Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 319 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

VOO stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.80. 189,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,992,303. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

