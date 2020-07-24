Campbell Wealth Management Sells 200 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Campbell Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.52. 25,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,612. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

