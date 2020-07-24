Campbell Wealth Management Takes $106,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,313,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,583,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,114,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,495,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4,813.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 803,816 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.31. The stock had a trading volume of 37,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on K. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $6,652,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.