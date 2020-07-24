Campbell Wealth Management Takes $159,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.99 and its 200 day moving average is $250.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $294.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

