Campbell Wealth Management Takes $80,000 Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,229,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Southern by 4,124.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,719 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Southern by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Southern by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,954,000 after purchasing an additional 943,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,365,090 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 80,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,388. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

