Campbell Wealth Management Takes $93,000 Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.16. 68,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,722. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

