Campbell Wealth Management Takes Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.78. 595,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,486,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.51. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

