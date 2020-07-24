Campbell Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,915,000 after buying an additional 59,160 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 160,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,969,000 after purchasing an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.15. The stock had a trading volume of 90,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,229. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.