Campbell Wealth Management Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,584,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Oracle by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 522.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. 497,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,617,885. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

