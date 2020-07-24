Campbell Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Campbell Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,679,436. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

