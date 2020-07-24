Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CWH. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.70.

NYSE:CWH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. 22,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 4.09. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -49.23%.

In other Camping World news, President Brent L. Moody purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,035.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $17,565,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $883,096 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Camping World by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Camping World by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

