Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOS. Bank of America downgraded Canada Goose from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canada Goose from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Canada Goose from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.36.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.27. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.37 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Canada Goose by 1,883.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796,803 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,552,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Canada Goose by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,671,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,206 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,125,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,306,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,994,000 after acquiring an additional 893,141 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

