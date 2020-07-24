Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,641. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.37 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,007,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,526,000 after buying an additional 94,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

