Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 715,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,097 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $63,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,335. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $97.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

