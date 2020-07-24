Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.80 million.

Shares of CCBG traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director Stan W. Connally purchased 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,087.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,556 shares of company stock worth $132,543. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

