Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

COF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 84,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.59 and a beta of 1.75. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

