Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Up 0.6%

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.41, 41,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,089,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 24.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Capri by 54.3% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $51,707,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 766.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,213,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,965 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,176.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 735,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 57.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,853,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 676,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

