Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Up 0.6%

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.41, 41,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,089,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.87.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Capri by 54.3% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $51,707,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 766.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,213,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,965 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,176.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 735,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 57.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,853,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 676,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
