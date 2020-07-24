Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cardlytics news, insider David Thomas Evans sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $47,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $146,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,028. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

