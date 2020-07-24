Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTRE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. 14,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.