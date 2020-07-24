CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPCAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get CATHAY PAC AIRW/S alerts:

CPCAY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,918. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.