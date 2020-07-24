Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 4.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,105,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 419,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.92.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total transaction of $3,030,790.50. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,779 shares of company stock worth $28,911,716. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $559.90. 10,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,403. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $571.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.22.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

