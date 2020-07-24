Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $620.00 at Guggenheim

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $570.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.43. 7,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $571.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.22. The company has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,911,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

