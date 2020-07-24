Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Up 0.6%

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $12.90, 13,422 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 962,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $461.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

