Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.88. 199,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

