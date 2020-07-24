Christophe Vereecke Purchases 60,000 Shares of Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Stock

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Director Christophe Vereecke purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$495,000.

TSE TML traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38. Treasury Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.60 price target on shares of Treasury Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

