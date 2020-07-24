Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 45.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,808 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for about 2.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Ciena were worth $185,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $86,193,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ciena by 361.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after buying an additional 1,269,824 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,578,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,125 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Ciena stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.50. 1,056,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,058. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $279,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,850 shares of company stock worth $6,592,517. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

