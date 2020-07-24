Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $302.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair lowered Cintas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $263.70.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $301.51. 19,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,367. Cintas has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $311.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.83 and a 200 day moving average of $249.90.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Cintas by 6.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.