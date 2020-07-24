Citigroup Boosts IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $140.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IBM in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IBM in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in IBM in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

