Citigroup Raises D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $74.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.
Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 130,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25.
In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.
About D. R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
