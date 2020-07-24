Citigroup Raises D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $74.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 130,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.