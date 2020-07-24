Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,131. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.56% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

