Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.86 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.77.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $145.61 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average of $133.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $30,548.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,300.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.