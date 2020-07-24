City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.60. 1,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. City has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $83.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Get City alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $52,842.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,499.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Fisher bought 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,535.68. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCO. BidaskClub upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.