Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Trading 1.7% Higher

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.07, 110,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 650,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, July 28th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 32.1% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 78.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter.

About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

